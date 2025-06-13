Tottenham set to hijack Man Utd's move for Brentford forward Mbeumo

Tottenham are set to hijack Manchester United's bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Mbeumo reportedly chose a summer move to United over Arsenal, Newcastle United and Spurs but as former Brentford boss Thomas Frank has taken over the North London side, reports are suggesting that he could be tempted to join Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Frank left his managerial role at Brentford for Tottenham on Thursday as he replaced former manager Ange Postecoglou. Now, according to Sky Sports, Tottenham have now launched initial talks with the Bees over bringing Mbeumo to North London with Frank very interested in signing one of the best players he has ever worked with.

The Cameroon international has made 242 appearances for Brentford, scoring 70 goals and registering 51 assists as he established himself as one of the most underrated attackers in the Premier League. United failed with their first bid worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons and now Tottenham are said to be preparing a bid of around £60M to secure his signature.

The Red Devils have already brought in Wolves striker Matheus Cunha in a bid to improve their toothless attack but could miss out on Mbeumo if they continue to low-ball Brentford who know what their player is worth. Spurs secured Champions League qualification after beating United in the Europa League final and Mbeumo could be tempted by European football which United manager Ruben Amorim cannot offer.