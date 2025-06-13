Tribal Football
Frank adds ex-Man Utd coach to new Tottenham backroom team

Paul Vegas
Frank adds ex-Man Utd coach to new Tottenham backroom team
Frank adds ex-Man Utd coach to new Tottenham backroom teamManchester United/X.com
Andreas Georgson has joined Thomas Brentford's new backroom team at Tottenham.

The Dane was named new Spurs manager on Thursday after compensation was agreed with former club Brentford.

Tottenham have announced Frank and his backroom team, which includes Georgson.

Georgson has left United last month. The first team coach departed after moving to United a year ago from his head coaching job with Lillestrom.

Georgson has been named assistant coach to Frank alongside Justin Cochrane.

 

Premier LeagueTottenhamBrentfordManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
