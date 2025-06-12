Man Utd confident despite Spurs claims over Mbeumo race

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United remain confident of signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo has told United intermediaries that they're his preference as he seeks to leave Brentford this summer.

United have had one offer rising to £55m turned down by the Bees, which are seeking to sell at over £60m.

United are set to try again, though there's been doubts with Tottenham being linked as they prepare to appoint Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager.

However, the Daily Mail says there is a belief Tottenham will not join any auction for Mbeumo, so leaving United clear to negotiate terms with Brentford for the Cameroon international.

