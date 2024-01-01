Tribal Football
Tottenham star Richarlison angered by Newcastle swap claims

Tottenham star Richarlison has given a brutal response regarding rumours the club will sign a new striker.

The Brazilian came across a report on social media that Spurs were after Alexander Isak of Newcastle.

His response was straightforward, posting “Fake,” on Instagram as a comment on the other user’s post.

While Richarlison may find the report fake, other outlets believe the interest is real.

Italian reports have indicated that Spurs are ready to offer Richarlison to Newcastle for Isak.

Whether the Magpies go for such a transfer is unclear, as Isak was one of their best performers last season.

