Tribal Football
Most Read
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter

Tottenham star Bentancur's sudden on-field collapse explained

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham star Bentancur's sudden on-field collapse has now been explained by Postecoglou
Tottenham star Bentancur's sudden on-field collapse has now been explained by PostecoglouAction Plus
Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur's sudden on-field collapse has now been explained.

The midfielder had to come off during the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After Spurs went on to win the game 1-0, many fans had been very concerned about Bentancur’s health.

Boss Ange Postecoglou, stating his player had suffered a concussion, told reporters: “Good news, thankfully. He was in the hospital and they did all the tests, just checking everything's okay, and all good, he's back home and he's fine, he's feeling good.'

“We'll follow protocols now and it's a couple of weeks where you just have to make sure everything's okay, but thankfully it looks like a concussion but nothing more. 

“It's always distressing. You saw especially for Pedro (Porro) who was the first one there and kind of knew that it was a distressing situation but I thought the lads handled it well and the medical team handled it well, and thankfully all good.”

Mentions
Bentancur RodrigoTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot says Alexander-Arnold not at fault for disappointing Man Utd draw
Spurs midfielder Bentancur gives crucial update from hospital after shocking head injury
Tottenham boss Postecoglou confirms hospital admission for Bentancur