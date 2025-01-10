Tottenham star Bentancur's sudden on-field collapse has now been explained by Postecoglou

Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur's sudden on-field collapse has now been explained.

The midfielder had to come off during the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

After Spurs went on to win the game 1-0, many fans had been very concerned about Bentancur’s health.

Boss Ange Postecoglou, stating his player had suffered a concussion, told reporters: “Good news, thankfully. He was in the hospital and they did all the tests, just checking everything's okay, and all good, he's back home and he's fine, he's feeling good.'

“We'll follow protocols now and it's a couple of weeks where you just have to make sure everything's okay, but thankfully it looks like a concussion but nothing more.

“It's always distressing. You saw especially for Pedro (Porro) who was the first one there and kind of knew that it was a distressing situation but I thought the lads handled it well and the medical team handled it well, and thankfully all good.”