Liverpool boss Slot says Alexander-Arnold not at fault for disappointing Man Utd draw

Slot says Alexander-Arnold was not at fault for disappointing Man Utd draw

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not pointing any fingers at right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defenders, who may leave in the summer for Real Madrid, came in for criticism after the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

He was found to be at fault for runs down United’s left and Liverpool’s right-hand side.

"I do see a certain pattern in the goals we concede but I don't see the pattern if it is about Trent. Not at all," said Slot, admitting they concede more goals down their right side.

"Trent has had one difficult game for us (in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield) and maybe a few that were OK to good.

“Mainly, he has had great games when he played for us this season."

"I know there is a lot of focus on him at the moment but I would also like to highlight the focus on how well he did when he came on in the last half hour (against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday) and how our fans reacted to him. That is what pleased me even more during that game."