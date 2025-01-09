Spurs midfielder Bentancur gives crucial update from hospital after shocking head injury

Bentancur gives crucial update from hospital after shocking head injury against Liverpool

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has reassured fans that he is okay after suffering a head injury against Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital after his head hit the floor which left him down on the pitch for around nine minutes, receiving medical treatment and oxygen before eventually being stretchered off with many fans speculating that he had suffered a stroke or concussion.

Spurs posted on social media during the game, confirming that Bentancur was okay and conscious as medical staff continued to check his health and wellbeing.

“We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.”

The Uruguay international has now posted a picture of himself with a thumbs up alongside partner Melany La Banca with the caption reading:

“All good guys. Thank you for the messages. Congratulations for the victory boys.”