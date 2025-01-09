Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Postecoglou confirms hospital admission for Bentancur
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The all-action star had only just returned from a multi-game suspension into the team.

But he had to go off in the first half of their 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final first leg win over Liverpool with an apparent head injury.

Post-game, speaking to Sky Sports, Postecoglou said: "I don't have all the information. 

“My understanding is he is conscious and he was conscious when he got to the dressing room. We took him to hospital to get him checked over.

"It was worrying and always a concern but from what I know hopefully he will be OK."

