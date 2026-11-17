Pedro Porro will not exit Tottenham in the January transfer window despite reports linking him to Barcelona.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Porro's future as Barcelona reportedly try to lure away the World Cup winner who found great success with Spain over the summer.

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His chemistry with Lamine Yamal in the national team was said to be a factor for Barcelona, who are in need of defensive reinforcements, especially those who can also have an impact in attack.

Porro has publicly acknowledged the Barcelona links, describing interest from president Joan Laporta as an honour.

"It's flattering coming from him. It's nice that the president of another club, one that isn't mine, likes me. "I have a contract with my club and I am very happy there. I also have to respect my club."

However, as revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday afternoon, Porro will not depart in January as Spurs hang on to the 27 year old.

"There are no talks or negotiations for Pedro Porro to join Barcelona in January. Tottenham count on Pedro Porro to stay, no discussions are taking place."

Porro appears open to returning to Spain and a summer deal could therefore be the right move for him as he commits to Tottenham, who have moved to 11th in the Premier League table, for the rest of the campaign.

"Obviously, I’d love to return to Spain someday. It’s my country, and I like the league," he told El Larguero.

"Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I’m under contract, but obviously, I’d love to go back to Spain; it’s a big dream of mine."