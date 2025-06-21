Tribal Football
Tottenham secure Cassanova to new contract

Paul Vegas
Tottenham secure Cassanova to new contract
Dante Cassanova has signed a new deal with Tottenham.

A versatile defensive player who can operate at centre-half, fullback or as a holding midfielder, Cassanova has signed terms with Spurs to 2027.

The prospect, now 20, has been a key member of Tottenham's U21 team in recent seasons.

Cassanova wore the captain's armbad for much of last season for the U21s.

He was named as a substitute for the first team on eight occasions last term, including twice in the Premier League and four times on our run to UEFA Europa League glory.

