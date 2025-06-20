Colcester sign former Tottenham forward Williams after he was released this summer

Colchester United have signed forward Jaden Williams following his release by Tottenham this summer.

It did not take long for Williams to find a new club as the 20 year old becomes the U’s first summer signing. After being primarily operated as a central striker for Spurs academy sides, Williams joins the side on a long term contract as he hopes to turn his career around by impressing in League Two.

Speaking to the club website, Williams admitted that he cannot wait to show what he can offer to his new side who will be hoping to better their mid table finish from last season.

“I’m delighted to be here. Colchester fans can expect a lot of variety, whether it’s scoring and assisting or just being an out-and-out threat to opponents.

“I feel like my energy and how I conduct myself will get fans off their seats.

“I’m ready to showcase what I can do.”

Williams had been at Spurs for 14 years, having joined them at the age of six and despite being released, manager Danny Cowley believes he has what it takes to succeed ahead of the new campaign.

“We are delighted that Jaden agreed to join the club on a long-term contract. He is a young player that likes to play as a centre forward. He has real pace and loves to run off the back of defenders. He also presses with aggression and is really team orientated. Jaden enjoyed many successes in academy football. We now look forward to supporting his first steps into senior football.”