Man City make summer moves for Tottenham's Oliver, Liverpool's Moss and Villa's Lawrie

Manchester City are set to chase three youngsters from rival Premier League sides this summer.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, manager Pep Guardiola is set to snatch away young talent from rival sides this summer as he looks ahead ot the future. Romano first reported on Dexter Oliver from Spurs who is a 16 year old playmaker.

“Understand Manchester City are advancing in talks to sign talented midfielder Dexter Oliver from Spurs.

“Negotiations are beginning to advance with clear strategy to develop top young players.”

He then reported that Kaylum Moss from Liverpool is their next target after impressing in the club’s academy. Moss is considered one of the brightest prospects in the U15 age group and would be a huge loss to the Reds who rarely lose academy prospects to rival sides.

“Manchester City are closing in on one more signing for the Academy, Kaylum Moss from Liverpool.

“Kaylum’s highly rated as a big talent for U15 level, Manchester City are working on key details with Liverpool.”

Finally, transfer guri David Ornstein reported that City are looking at Aston Villa star Freddie Lawrie to complete a trio of signings that will help their academy sides and future first team squad.

“Man City set to sign Freddie Lawrie when scholarship expires at Aston Villa this summer. #AVFC made strong offer but England U16 int’l (mainly centre-mid but also plays centre-back) on course for #MCFC - who would need to pay compensation.”

City have already signed the likes of Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders for the first team but it is clear that the focus is now on youth development and bringing in players who they see as potential first team assets in the near future.