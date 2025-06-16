Brentford confirm Norgaard departure as he eyes reunion with Frank at Tottenham

Brentford have confirmed the departure of first-team assistant coach Claus Norgaard this week as reports link him with a move to Tottenham.

As reported by The Standard, Norgaard is expected to join his countryman in making the move to North London after helping the Bees to two top-half finishes in the Premier League since joining the side in 2022. On leaving, Norgaard said that it was an honour to work with the side and that he will cherish the memories he has made with the club.

“I have loved my time at Brentford and leave with fond memories.

“There is such a strong culture and that has contributed greatly to a very successful period. Brentford will always have a place in my heart.”

Director of football Phil Giles also gave a brief comment as he waved goodbye to the coach who has a very successful 3 years with the side.

“In the three seasons Claus was a Brentford coach, we finished in the top half of the Premier League twice. That is the legacy he leaves.”

Last season’s joint top scorer Bryan Mbeumo is also linked with a move to Spurs and reports suggest that Frank will bring most of his backroom with him to his new club that are in for some huge changes ahead of the new season. The Bees are left facing a considerable rebuild as they try to replace their manager, staff and potentially their star player in Mbeumo whose move away seems inevitable.