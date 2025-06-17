Tottenham captain Son to decide his future after Asian tour as Saudi League interest grows

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is set to decide his future after the club's Asian tour as interest increases from the Saudi Pro League.

The South Korean has spent over a decade in North London but has one year left on his current Spurs deal, meaning a decision must be made over the next few months before the club lose him for free. New manager Thomas Frank could already be losing Cristian Romero and Ben Davies whilst he also brings in Brentford’s Byran Mbeumo and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel in what has been a busy summer already.

Now, according to the BBC, Son will make a huge decision on his future after the trip to Asia with any absence likely to risk complications with tour organizers that will have the club’s huge Asian fan base at the back of their mind as many turn up to see Son perform.

The 32 year old would be one of the most controversial departures of the summer and Frank would have a herculean task in trying to replace one of the most iconic players in the club’s history. The club have scheduled two friendlies against Premier League rivals Arsenal Hong Kong before a game against Newcastle United in Seoul three days later.

Son has scored 173 goals in 454 appearances for the club and his departure would be the end of an era for Spurs. If he did leave the club would lose reputation and lose major financial and commercial backing from many Asian fans who see Son as an icon of the game, especially after he lifted the Europa League trophy at the end of last season.