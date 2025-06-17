Norgaard decides against joining Thomas Frank at Tottenham despite leaving Brentford

Thomas Frank’s assistant at Brentford Claus Norgaard has announced that he will not be joining Tottenham this summer.

According to reports, Norgaard was expected to join his countryman in making the move to North London after helping the Bees to two top-half finishes in the Premier League since joining the side in 2022. However, one of Frank’s closest allies will not be heading to North London as first thought as he opened up to Bold on his future.

Advertisement Advertisement

“There were several things that came into play when Thomas moved to Tottenham. Personally, I couldn’t make it fit in that well.

“When you take a job like the one Thomas has taken, it requires enormous dedication. Now we’re parting ways, and I greatly appreciate our collaboration over the many years.

“Everything has happened with great respect for each other. I have the best memories with Thomas after working closely together for two and a half years.”

On his future plans, Norgaard revealed that he will be using the next few months to travel, relax and be with his family whilst Frank deals with the stresses of taking over Spurs and preparing the club for the new season.

“I’m a football coach and will be coaching again, but it won’t be until the new year. “Due to Brexit, we will be out of England in two months. So, our plan is to travel around the world and then return to Denmark, where we will then find a place to live.”