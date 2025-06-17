Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

Norgaard decides against joining Thomas Frank at Tottenham despite leaving Brentford

Zack Oaten
Norgaard opts against joining Frank at Spurs despite leaving Brentford
Norgaard opts against joining Frank at Spurs despite leaving BrentfordAction Plus
Thomas Frank’s assistant at Brentford Claus Norgaard has announced that he will not be joining Tottenham this summer.

According to reports, Norgaard was expected to join his countryman in making the move to North London after helping the Bees to two top-half finishes in the Premier League since joining the side in 2022. However, one of Frank’s closest allies will not be heading to North London as first thought as he opened up to Bold on his future. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“There were several things that came into play when Thomas moved to Tottenham. Personally, I couldn’t make it fit in that well. 

“When you take a job like the one Thomas has taken, it requires enormous dedication. Now we’re parting ways, and I greatly appreciate our collaboration over the many years. 

“Everything has happened with great respect for each other. I have the best memories with Thomas after working closely together for two and a half years.” 

On his future plans, Norgaard revealed that he will be using the next few months to travel, relax and be with his family whilst Frank deals with the stresses of taking over Spurs and preparing the club for the new season. 

“I’m a football coach and will be coaching again, but it won’t be until the new year. “Due to Brexit, we will be out of England in two months. So, our plan is to travel around the world and then return to Denmark, where we will then find a place to live.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFranke ThomasNorgaard ChristianTottenhamBrentford
Related Articles
Tottenham captain Son to decide his future after Asian tour as Saudi League interest grows
Brentford confirm Norgaard departure as he eyes reunion with Frank at Tottenham
Man Utd confident about signing Brentford's Mbeumo despite Tottenham interest