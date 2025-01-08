Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham said to be lining up a bid for Man Utd's Rashford who is in his prime
A Premier League club is considering a surprise loan move for Marcus Rashford.
Per The Mail, Spurs are ready to do a deal to increase their own attacking firepower.

Whether United agree to let Rashford join a rival is not yet clear, as that would impact the league table.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said of Rashford previously: “If I looked at everyone we were linked to, I would have no time to do anything else, to be honest.

"For us, we’ve been pretty disciplined in what we’re trying to build here and we’ll continue to be so.

“You can ask me about Marcus but you can ask me about every single Premier League footballer and I’ll say the same thing."

