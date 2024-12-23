Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd owners will not pressure Amorim to use Rashford this season as pressure grows
Man Utd owners will not pressure Amorim to use Rashford this season as pressure grows
Manchester United are not going to place Ruben Amorim under any pressure to use Marcus Rashford.

The talismanic striker, an academy turned first-team star, is out of favor under the Portuguese coach.

Despite two straight home losses in the Premier League, United are behind Amorim.

Per The Mail, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, director Sir Dave Brailsford, chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox all agree on this matter.

They will leave the decision to Amorim and will support him in the best way they can.

If that means selling Rashford in January or the summer, the club will undertake those steps.

