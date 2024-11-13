Tottenham's Moore says he is desperate to score his first goal for the club

Tottenham's Moore: I have a lot more to show fans
Tottenham forward Mikey Moore has made it clear that his first goal for the club is coming.
The 17-year-old has been in manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season, albeit as a backup.
He has played in eight games this term, while he started in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.
"I know I have a lot more to show. Some of my performances have been okay but I still have a lot more to give to help the team. I have that belief in myself to be able to help in any game," he said in a recent matchday program.
"The big thing for me is scoring my first goal but I think that’ll come – I don’t need to get too desperate for it – so that makes me really excited for the rest of the season.
“I’m still nowhere near where I want to get to, so I need to carry on with what I’m doing but I always want to stay true to myself as a person."