Top 5 Premier League EFL Trophy performers this week

The EFL Trophy returned this week as a number of Premier League academy sides battled it out in an attempt to stay in what is a tough competition this year, here are 5 of the best performers.

HARVEY DAVIES

Despite a number of key players being missing for the Liverpool U21 side, Davies kept a vital clean sheet after some fantastic stops against a tough Blackpool side, who had handed game time to many of their academy players.

After securing a point for his side Davies then went on to save Takudzwa Gwanzura’s effort in the penalty shootout to secure an extra point for Liverpool who exit the competition after finishing 3rd in the group.

TYLER MORTON

Morton has often been a pivotal for the Liverpool U21 team as well as helping Championship side Hull City last season to one of their best finishes in the league in recent years.

Against Blackpool he was once again the glue in midfield keeping everything together alongside veteran Jay Spearing. Morton setup Oakley Cannonier as he lobbed the keeper from 30 yards before being judged to be offside.

The 22-year-old will hope for more performances like this as he tries to climb back into the first team.

TYRESE HALL

Tottenham are yet another Premier League academy side who have been knocked out of the competition after this week's loss, this time against Swindon Town as they finish 3rd in the group.

Tyrese Hall was the only silver lining after a disappointing performance as he latched onto a deep cross, caught the ball on his right foot and buried it past the keeper who was rooted to the spot.

ZACH MARSH

Crystal Palace Under-21s fell to defeat against Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium, which could leave them exiting the competition unless Stevenage drop their goal difference against Gillingham.

Much like Hall’s goal, Marsh’s first goal of the season was one he finished well with his left foot after coming one on one with the keeper. It was not enough to stop the Posh from steamrolling a Palace side who have conceded 6 goals in 3 games.

LUCAS BERGSTROM

Bergstrom made some excellent saves in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Cambridge United this week. The 22-year-old Finland international denied Elias Kachunga in the first half as he poked his powerful shot behind for a corner.

Later the young keeper made a world class save to keep out a Amaru Kaunda strike which was heading straight into the top corner.

Chelsea are yet another academy side who are out of the competition but without Bergstrom their –3 goal difference would have been much worse.