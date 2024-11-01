Tottenham's Gray admits "it doesn't matter where I play now" as long he is developing

Tottenham youngster Archie Gray has told reporters that he does not mind where he plays.

The teenager has been used in various roles by boss Ange Postecoglou so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gray is best in central midfield, but can also play as a full-back bombing forward or even defending deeper.

"I'm just enjoying it and wherever I get put on the pitch I'll just try to do my best," Gray told football.london in an exclusive interview.

"Every day in training wherever I am playing on the pitch I'll just try and learn as much as I can because ultimately I am an 18-year-old and it doesn't matter where I play now. As long as I can learn loads of different roles then hopefully it will help me in the future.

"When you play different positions you understand that position. And especially when you go back into whichever position you prefer or wherever you play in a different game, you understand what you want from that position as well. Say I play central midfield in one game and have played right-back before, you understand what the right-back wants of you and also what the centre-back wants because you've played in those positions.

"It's just really useful to understand what they want and where you need to be in those positions and I think it just helps my overall game and the understanding. Like I said, I'll just keep learning those positions."