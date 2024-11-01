Tribal Football
Agent reacts to Juventus rumours for Tottenham defender Dragusin
Agent reacts to Juventus rumours for Tottenham defender DragusinAction Plus
The agent of Radu Dragusin says he remains committed to Tottenham.

The Romania defender is being linked with Juventus ahead of the January market.

But Florin Manea told TuttoJuve: "Radu has played a great match against Manchester City, now he is focused on the rest of the season.

"He wants to do well with Tottenham. I learned this from the Italian newspapers, honestly I know nothing about it. With Juventus, as far as I'm concerned, there has been no contact.

"The final word - we read - will be up to the club he belongs to, as always in these cases, but the boy is happy there at Tottenham."

