Glasner warns of injury crisis at Palace after win against Tottenham

Crystal Palace are sweating on the fitness of several key players this weekend.

The Premier League club are still in relegation danger, despite finally winning two games in a row.

Palace beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and then Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

But as they prepare to take on Wolves, they are likely to miss star players Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

“Ebs is too early,” said manager Oliver Glasner on whether he will be involved at Molineux.

“He wanted to (come off). He signalled to us. He said it wasn’t possible to continue.

“I hope that it’s not too serious but I don’t know. It’s not the best information that I got today that Ebs had to leave the pitch.”

He added: “With Adam, I’m very positive because it’s nothing new. I have spoken about it many times – he’s had this groin problem for months.

“We thought that needed a break today but yesterday he gave me the thumbs up that he was fine.

“We did it well against Tottenham, so we wanted to keep most of the team. Ismaila Sarr (was left out) because he had so many sprints against Tottenham.

“We were a little bit concerned he could get an injury, so that’s why he was on the bench.

“It was a great team performance.”