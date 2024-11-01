Spurs fullback Spence: I've a point to prove here

Tottenham star Djed Spence may have put his career at the club on the right track, but he still has work to do.

The full-back was fearing for his future when he was left out of the team’s Europa League squad.

Given that decision was made due to homegrown player registration issues, Spence got his head down and worked hard in Premier League games to get in boss Ange Postecoglou’s good graces.

"It was a good pre-season, I felt good and I felt sharp. I wanted to come back (from Italy) and just be the best I could be, the best version of myself. That's all you can do, put in your best effort and try to be the best player on the pitch," he said in an interview with Tottenham's official matchday programme.

"I'm a determined player. I'd probably say I had a point to prove here and also a point to prove to myself.

“I wanted to show everyone what I know I'm capable of and how good a player l am. I had the same mentality going into this one, I knew what I needed to do to try to give my best and keep moving forward."