Tottenham's Devine and Vuskovic shine at Westerlo whilst on loan

Tottenham duo Alfie Devine and Luka Vuskovic have been enjoying their loan spells at Westerlo.

The 20-year-old Devine was involved in a 1-0 defeat to Charleroi over the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vuskovic was also involved, making a defensive block that helped his team to avoid conceding another goal.

Devine is more experienced and will hope this loan can either get him Spurs first team game time or a move elsewhere.

Vuskovic is only 17 and knows that time is on his side with respect to breaking into the first team.

"With Luka Vuskovic and Alfie Devine, the English top club Tottenham Hotspur loaned two of its young talents to our club. The performance of these two players within this loan arrangement left all parties highly satisfied, prompting both clubs to meet this week to explore deeper and more extensive collaboration opportunities in the future," read a statement from Westerlo this week.

"Since the arrival of Vuskovic and Devine, KVC Westerlo's sports department and Tottenham Hotspur's have maintained close contact. Thanks to Tottenham's careful monitoring of their loaned talents, a monthly review meeting is scheduled to go over Luka and Alfie’s performance reports.

"An additional meeting between both clubs has now been added to these monthly reviews. Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy, Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, and Technical Director Johan Lange joined our vice-president Hasan Cetinkaya and board member S. Berk Ercan at the table.

"The impressive performances of Vuskovic and Devine on the field for Westerlo have proven to be a catalyst for strengthening future collaborations between KVC Westerlo and Tottenham Hotspur off the field as well. As a first gesture of appreciation for the current partnership, both club boards exchanged team jerseys. This may be the first step toward a future exchange of ideas, players, and resources."