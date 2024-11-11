Tottenham boss Postecoglou offended by fan's comment after Ipswich loss

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou appeared to take offence from a fan after their 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

The Premier League giants were shocked by the newly promoted minnows on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs are still within a few points of a top four spot, but their inconsistency this term has led to some fan discontent.

In a video shared on social media, Postecoglou was seen stopping in his tracks as he walked back to the dressing room.

He appeared to take issue with something that was said, as he was looking upwards at the supporters.

However, he did not confront the fan or make the situation any worse, as he simply walked off.