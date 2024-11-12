Gary Pallister exclusive: Man Utd must move with times and demolish Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister admits he's backing the demolition of Old Trafford and a move to a more modern stadium.

A narrow majority of Manchester United fans favour a new stadium rather than the redevelopment of Old Trafford according to a recent survey with fifty-two per cent of more than 50,000 season-ticket holders, members and executive club members prefer a new ground all wanting a new ground.

Pallister opened up on the subject and how despite the memories and history of the famous ground, the club must modernise and keep up with other top clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and rivals Manchester City who have moved into new stadiums in recent years.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “Well, the romantic in us don’t want us leaving Old Trafford but I mean if we can build a stadium that rivals the best in the world then a club like Manchester United should be doing something like that.

“It is an expensive model that they are going to be building, I don’t know what you get for £2bn these days. But you have got to move with the times there are some great stadiums around the world and why if you are one of the biggest football clubs in the world would you not have a stadium to match?

“I would be sorry to leave Old Trafford but I think you have got to move with the times and I for one would certainly enjoy being in a brand new stadium.”

Owner Jim Ratcliffe favours building a new stadium and now with the majority of supporters on his side it looks like Pallister’s wish for the club to make the change may come true by as early as next year.

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Lucky Block