Bayern Munich close to making Dier contract decision

Eric Dier is set to be allowed to come off contract at Bayern Munich.

The Tottenham defender's deal is running down this season.

BILD says Dier is incredibly popular in the dressing room and also appreciated by coach Vincent Kompany.

But most indications are that Bayern Munich will not offer an extension.

Although no definitive decision has been made, it looks like Dier will leave as a Bosman at the end of the season.