Tottenham revive Pulisic link alongside Ndiaye talks

Tottenham are chasing several attacking transfer targets ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

Despite spending over £200M on new players so far this summer, Spurs have struggled at the start of the new campaign, with no goals scored from Roberto De Zerbi's first two matches of the Premier League season

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The Italian coach has raided Manchester City to sign Savio and agree a loan-to-buy deal for Omar Marmoush - but he wants at least one more new face.

De Zerbi has confirmed Richarlison has asked to leave North London, and the Brazil international could return to Everton, with Iliman Ndiaye potentially heading in the opposite direction.

Spurs have been frustrated in their pursuit of Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, as he looks set to join Manchester City, and reports from Teamtalk.com claim AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic is now an option.

The USA international has missed the full preseason schedule in Milan after picking up an injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several clubs have reached out to Milan over Pulisic's availability, on the back of registering a combined 55 goals/assists in 100 Serie A games, but De Zerbi may need to pay £50M despite the former Chelsea man being into the final year of his contract at the San Siro.