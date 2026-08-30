Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Man Utd make shock enquiry for Aston Villa left back as Carrick replaces Shaw

Aston Villa reportedly make bid for Man Utd star Amad Diallo despite injury blow

Chelsea lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Alonso seeks to continue perfect start

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Julian Alvarez reportedly rejects Arsenal after conversation with Arteta

Transfer News LIVE: Man City close in on Gakpo signing, Chelsea announce Martinez

Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking deal

Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking deal
Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking dealČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Terry

Everton and Tottenham have come to an agreement this week to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Richarlison.

Richarlison is one three Tottenham players who have asked to leave Spurs this week alongside Kevin Danso and Pape Matar Sarr. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian has said “too many times he wants to leave” according to manager Roberto De Zerbi as he seeks a move away from North London. 

His eagerness to leave comes as Tottenham bring in Manchester City stars Omar Marmoush and Savio in what is a £300M+ haul that includes the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes

As the forward packs his bags, journalist David Ornstein revealed on Sunday morning that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Everton which would see Richarlison return to Merseyside. 

“EXCL: Agreement in principle reached for Iliman Ndiaye to join Tottenham Hotspur from Everton & Richarlison to move opposite way in separate transfers.  

“Deals for 26yo #EFC attacker + 29yo #THFC forward subject to personal terms / medicals.” 

The Senegal international has rejected multiple contract offers from Everton this summer and has been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester City and Arsenal. 

Reports claimed earlier this summer that the Everton board were demanding around £80M for Ndiaye, making a swap deal confusing as Tottenham valued Richarlison at around £30M. This means cash may also be included, a total that could reach over £50M. 

Everton’s next game comes against Manchester United next Sunday and Richarlison could return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to greet the home supporters once more. 

 

Mentions
RicharlisonIliman NdiayeMateus FernandesTottenhamEvertonManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Everton pull out of selling talented youngster Harrison Armstrong after major fan backlash

Sunderland and Everton circle Jack Grealish as he aims to leave Manchester City

Forest find Elliot Anderson replacement as they seek £40m deal for Everton's Armstrong