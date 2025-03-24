Tottenham return for Pochettino unlikely as £21M compensation package revealed

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and USA manager is unlikely to return to the club anytime soon after his compensation package is revealed.

The Argentine stated that he "would like one day to come back" to Spurs after he left the club in 2019 in a five-year stint in charge of the Premier League side. Despite his departure, he remains a hero among some of the regulars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after coming close to a league title and Champions League triumph.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pochettino is currently in charge of the United States national team and with a home World Cup in 2026 just 15 months away, his US side has lost consecutive Concacaf Nations League matches in the past week - beaten by Panama and Canada. This pressure had led to links back to his old club which are seen as almost impossible due to the compensation needed.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Pochettino is unlikely to leave his current role before the 2026 World Cup and the compensation package would be “'one of the biggest financial compensation fees in football history”. Julian Nagelsmann's move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich and Graham Potter's switch to Chelsea from Brighton are reportedly the most expensive managerial buyouts totaling over £21M.

Pochettino signed a two-year contract in September, with multiple reports stating he earns £4.6m a year. If Tottenham did sack current manager Ange Postecoglou then Pochettino could be the perfect replacement ahead of the new season but that would come at a huge cost that fans likely would not support.