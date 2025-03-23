Bayern Munich star Kane keen on Premier League return

England international Harry Kane is reportedly considering a return to the English Premier League this summer.

Having impressed at Tottenham Hotspur, the striker joined Bundesliga Bayern Munich on August 10, 2023.According to El Nacional, the 31-year-old is "seriously considering" returning to the English Premier League at the end of the season and aims to finish his career in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

The report says Liverpool are the favorites to sign him, while his former team Tottenham is far behind in the race for his signature.

Kane, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2027, is currently second on the all-time Premier League goals list with 213 goals, behind Alan Shearer who holds 260.