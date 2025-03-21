Kane: Bayern Munich offers me Ballon d'Or chance

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes he should be in the mix for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Kane admits his move from Tottenham over 18 months was partly motivated by making a push for the coveted award.

"Just being at a club like Bayern Munich has helped push me on even more, confidence-wise and responsibility-wise," he said.

"I feel like I've definitely got better, I've improved, and maybe the 'aura' of me as a player is a bit more respected than what it has been in the past, because you're playing in big games, big nights.

"I felt that last season as well, I scored over 40 goals, but obviously, I was never going to win the Ballon d'Or because we didn't win the team trophies.

"Those opportunities are there. That's probably what I mean in terms of being respected more worldwide, on the bigger stage.

"For something like that, you have to win enough team trophies to be considered in that and probably score 40-odd goals, but that is a possibility this season.

"That is definitely something I would love to try to achieve."