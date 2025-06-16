Tribal Football
Tottenham preparing offer for Everton defender Branthwaite

Tottenham are preparing a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Daily Mail says Branthwaite is emerging as Tottenham's top defensive target for the summer market.

While reluctant to lose Branthwaite, Everton are prepared to sell for £70m.

The Blues were steadfast last summer over their valuation as Manchester United failed with three different offers for the defender.

Branthwaite is eager to experience Champions League football, which could see him accept a move to Spurs should they meet Everton's asking price in the coming days.

