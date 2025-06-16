Man Utd target Mbeumo pays tribute to new Spurs boss Frank

Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has paid tribute to former manager Thomas Frank.

Mbeumo, despite an offer on the table from Manchester United, has been linked with following Frank to Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's done so much for me," Mbeumo told Sky Sports while attending the Canadian Grand Prix.

"He literally trusted me from the start and he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player so much as well. I can only wish him all the best and I'm sure he's going to do well."

He added: "He knows everything; he's really smart and knows what he wants to bring the team, how he wants them to play. He's been fantastic for Brentford."

After United's proposal of £50m plus £10m in bonuses, Spurs are said to be willing to bid £60m up front.