Tottenham preparing bid for Monaco fullback Vanderson

Tottenham are preparing a bid for AS Monaco fullback Vanderson.

Journalist Bruno Andrade reports that Tottenham plans to make an offer for the 23-year-old right-back.

The bid is expected to be €32m plus bonuses.

The journalist further states there is an ongoing discussion between Tottenham and Monaco.

Vanderson's contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2028.