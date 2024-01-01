Spurs boost as David sends Roma new message

Premier League giants Tottenham may have an easier time as they look to do a transfer deal.

The London club’s hopes of signing Lille striker Jonathan David have taken a turn for the better.

The forward is said to have rejected a move to Italian giants AS Roma this summer.

Per L’Equipe, David was contacted by the capital club, but is said to have rejected them.

He does want to leave Lille, which means a Premier League move is very likely.

Spurs have been linked with a forward all summer as they seek to replace Richarlison.