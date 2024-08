Arsenal, PSG target Doue: A decision due in days

Rennes midfielder Desire Doue says he's ready to make a decision on his next move.

Doue is a target for Arsenal and Tottenham in England, with PSG and Bayern Munich also pushing.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "It has been a very busy month, I have had many matches to play and I have concentrated on this.

"There are people who work for me, who take care of me so that I can be released. The Olympics are over.

"In a few days I will have to make a decision about my future."