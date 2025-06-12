DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Gomes signing

Olympique Marseille have announced the commitment of Angel Gomes.

As he comes off contract at Lille, the former Manchester United midfielder will join OM on July 1.

Gomes scored 10 goals and provided 19 assists in 134 appearances for Lille. He joined LOSC from United in 2020.

An England international, Gomes will join former United teammate Mason Greenwood at OM.

Premier League clubs Tottenham and West Ham were also linked with Gomes, but he has chosen to stay in Ligue 1.