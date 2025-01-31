Tottenham plan cash-plus-player swap for Southampton winger Dibling

Tottenham's Tyrese Hall has been considered by Southampton as part of a potential deal for Tyler Dibling.

The teenager has caught Tottenham's eye, and they hope to sign him this month or next summer.

With Southampton struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, retaining Dibling if they are relegated seems unlikely.

Per The Express, internal discussions at Southampton have explored how to proceed if Tottenham make an offer.

One option is to include Hall in the negotiations, as the Saints are admirers of his.

This could take the form of a part-exchange, separate deals, or giving Southampton first dibs if Hall becomes available.