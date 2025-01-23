Southampton set Dibling price as Spurs, RB Leipzig make their move

Tribal Football
Tottenham and Red Bull Leipzig are both circling around a Southampton youngster.

Tyler Dibling is said to be the subject of interest for a lot of huge teams in the coming months. Southampton are now seeking £55m to sell.

The Saints winger and wingback has been instrumental to all that is positive about the team this season.

Per The Mail, Spurs and Leipzig are among a host of teams chasing after him.

Those teams include Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester United, and others.

Dibling already has two top flight goals, netting against Ipswich and Crystal Palace

