Southampton set Dibling price as Spurs, RB Leipzig make their move

Tottenham and Red Bull Leipzig are both circling around a Southampton youngster.

Tyler Dibling is said to be the subject of interest for a lot of huge teams in the coming months. Southampton are now seeking £55m to sell.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Saints winger and wingback has been instrumental to all that is positive about the team this season.

Per The Mail, Spurs and Leipzig are among a host of teams chasing after him.

Those teams include Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester United, and others.

Dibling already has two top flight goals, netting against Ipswich and Crystal Palace.