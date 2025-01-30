Southampton star Dibling attracts interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Southampton's Tyler Dibling is attracting interest from three German giants and Tottenham.

The 18-year-old has become one of the Premier League's standout young talents this season.

Reports from Germany and The Sun indicate that RB Leipzig is keen to secure a deal for him.

Leipzig considers Dibling their top summer target, but will have to convince the player they are the right move.

However, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also in the race, with Spurs and other Premier League clubs also in the mix.

Dibling is expected to leave St Mary's in the summer, as the club are near certainties to be relegated from the Premier League.