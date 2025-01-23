Southampton youngster Dibling open to foreign move with RB Leipzig interested

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is not thinking about limiting his career options as yet.

The talented winger, who is only 18, is wanted by a host of top Premier League clubs.

However, he is also being linked to teams outside Europe, including RB Leipzig.

Per the Mail, Dibling has not ruled out going abroad at this stage of his career for more game time at a prestigious club.

He knows that a move to Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund gives him more chances to shine, compared to going to a team like Tottenham or Manchester United.

Southampton do not want to lose Dibling, but will likely sell him after they are relegated in the summer.