Tottenham not dropping plans for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Tottenham remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher's situation at Chelsea remains clouded, with it suggested he could be cashed in after the arrival of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Tottenham are eyeing Gallagher as they prepare to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He told the Last Word on Spurs podcast: "This is a post-Euros thing.

"The situation is exactly the same. Tottenham like Gallagher and feel they could still add another midfielder, more so if Hojbjerg goes which is the expectation.

"Gallagher is someone they feel can offer leadership, be a positive dressing room influence and he’s versatile."