Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Tottenham not dropping plans for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Tottenham not dropping plans for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher
Tottenham not dropping plans for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher
Tottenham not dropping plans for Chelsea midfielder GallagherAction Plus
Tottenham remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher's situation at Chelsea remains clouded, with it suggested he could be cashed in after the arrival of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting Tottenham are eyeing Gallagher as they prepare to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He told the Last Word on Spurs podcast: "This is a post-Euros thing.

"The situation is exactly the same. Tottenham like Gallagher and feel they could still add another midfielder, more so if Hojbjerg goes which is the expectation.

"Gallagher is someone they feel can offer leadership, be a positive dressing room influence and he’s versatile."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGallagher ConorTottenhamChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham still in mix for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher
Chelsea stand by Gallagher price
Arsenal preparing offer for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher