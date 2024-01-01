Tottenham still in mix for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Premier League side Tottenham still remain interested in signing Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea midfielder is one of the homegrown players the Stamford Bridge club want to sell.

Gallagher only has one year remaining on his contract and has yet to renew his deal.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs very much have their sights set on securing Gallagher.

However, they will have to convince the player, who also has interest from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old may find the idea of going to Spain more appealing than playing for Chelsea’s rival.