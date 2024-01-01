Chelsea stand by Gallagher price

Chelsea have not changed their mind regarding their plans to sell Conor Gallagher this summer.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is not renewing his contract.Per reports from football.london, the England international is wanted by Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are hoping one of the interested teams will come in with a big offer.

However, Gallagher has previously made it clear that he would prefer to stay.

There is still a chance that he may find a way to get back in their good graces, especially if he can sign a new contract.