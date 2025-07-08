Tottenham name Frank's full backroom coaching team

Tottenham have named the fullback backroom team of new manager Thomas Frank.

The Dane left Brentford for Spurs last month, with Justin Cochrane following him from the Gtech as his assistant manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Spurs have confirmed the full backroom staff for Frank.

In a statement, Spurs announced: "Further to the previously-announced arrivals of Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach), Andreas Georgson (First Team Assistant Coach) and Joe Newton (First Team Coach Analyst), we can confirm that Matt Wells will remain on the coaching staff as First Team Assistant Coach.

"In addition, we welcome Cameron Campbell as First Team Individual Development Coach and Fabian Otte as First Team Goalkeeper Coach – they arrive following spells at RB Leipzig and Liverpool respectively.

"Furthermore, we’re pleased to announce that Stuart Lewis and Dean Brill have been promoted into new roles from our Academy.

"Stuart is now First Team Academy Transition Coach following four successful years leading our Under-18s. As part of this new role, he will aid the development and integration of our young players into the senior set-up.

"Dean becomes First Team Assistant Goalkeeping Coach, having previously worked as Head of Academy Goalkeeping."