Mainz chief Heidel admits Weiper facing crunch career moment

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel admits they're facing crunch time over the future of young striker Nelson Weiper.

The Germany U21 international has less than a year to run on his current Mainz and is attracting interest from several English clubs, including Tottenham, Brentford and West Ham.

Mainz are said to rate Weiper at around €15m.

And Heidel told BILD: "We had a long conversation in the winter in which I outlined what we planned for him.

"Now comes the next step. When he returns from vacation (after the U21 Euros), we'll sit down together again and see what happens."