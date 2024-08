Tottenham midfielder Sarr: Bergvall can reach the absolute top

Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is convinced by the potential of new teammate Lucas Bergvall.

The Swede arrived this summer from Djurgarden and has already made an impact on his new teammates.

Matar Sarr said, "Lucas. I really love his style. He is never under pressure when he is on the ball.

"Technically, he is fantastic.

"He will definitely be one of the world's best players. He has everything it takes. With work, he will reach the top."