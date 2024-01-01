Bergvall delighted with first days at Tottenham

Lucas Bergvall is delighted to be taking part in his first preseason with Tottenham.

The signing from Djurgarden is now taking part in Tottenham's senior preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s going really well, this is a fantastic club with amazing players and amazing staff, so I’m really happy to be here and start pre-season,” Bergvall told the club's website.

“Training has been really good, tough as well, so much speed and power. So, yes, it’s been tough, totally different from Sweden, but it’s fun as well.

"It’s a really important time for me, important to get to know everyone before the season starts so we can form that good connection.”