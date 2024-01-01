Spurs hand Bergvall his shirt number

Premier League giants Tottenham are not afraid to bring through young talents this season.

The Whites have handed Lucas Bergvall the No15 shirt as he begins his first campaign at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 18-year-old officially joined Spurs after an £8.5million move from Djurgarden in February.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will hand Bergvall proper first team chances in the coming months.

Spurs see him as a first team player, which is why he has taken Eric Dier’s old shirt number.

The likes of Robbie Keane, Peter Crouch, Etienne Capoue and Ramon Vega wore that number at Spurs in the past.